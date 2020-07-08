Joseph B. Kubena, Sr., 86, of Wharton, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born on March 7, 1934, in East Bernard to the late Adolph and Julia Louise Janik Kubena.
Joseph was raised in the East Bernard area and attended East Bernard schools. On Feb. 6, 1955, he married Mary Ann Petrash. She preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2018. After graduating from East Bernard High School, he served our country honorably in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Wharton County Junior College and began his career with the Texas Highway Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing his guitar. Joe loved his family and cherished his time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly 3262. Joe was also a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church in Hungerford.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Steve, Ben, and Victor Kubena; and sisters: Helen Petrash and Caroline Sklar; and his son-in-law Daniel Janik, Jr.
Joseph is survived by his children: Mary Jo Janik of Katy, Veronica Barger and husband Jimmy of East Bernard, “Jody” Joseph Kubena, Jr. of Wharton, Suzanne Oates and husband Todd of Pflugerville and Kenneth Kubena and wife Sarah of Cypress; sister Viola Borak; grandchildren: Jennifer Laird, Lindsey Pickering, Christine Hogan, Chad Barger, Jessica Petrosky, Matthew Kubena, Kyle Kubena, Ashley Talasek, Michael Oates, Cameron “C.J.” Oates, Amber Kubena, Brandon Kubena; and Jenna Kubena; and 21 precious great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8 starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, with a Knights of Columbus rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 9 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. The rite of committal and burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Hungerford.
Services under direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.