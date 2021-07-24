Christopher Eugene Whatley, born on August 13, 1978 passed into the arms of the Lord suddenly and tragically on Sunday July 18, 2021, at the age of 42. He spent most of his time with his beloved, Megan Sandberg, and sadly they died the same way, together.
Christopher liked to go fishing, he loved all animals, and especially his dogs. He spent most of his time with family and friends. He had the funniest sense of humor and was always pulling pranks on the people around him.
He is survived by his children Cortney Renee Whatley & Dylan Eugene Whatley of Wharton and Nevaeh & Trevor Whatley of Alaska. Also survived by his parents Mary Jane Lange of Wharton and Donald E. Whatley of AR. His sisters Belinda Whatley of Anchorage, AK and Patricia Justice and her husband Joseph of Arrington, TN.
Relatives and friends were invited to pay their respects to the family on Friday, July 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Words of remembrance for both Christopher and Megan were held beginning at 7:00 p.m. Interment was private.
To help offset funeral costs, the family asked for donations instead of flowers be made to: https://gofund.me/918d6610
Also, a fundraiser was held on Friday, July 22, at Caddies Bar, 1115 E. Milam St. Wharton, TX 77488 from 5-9 p.m. for those wishing to participate.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.