Rubin White, 92, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 in a nursing home in Wharton. He was born April 10, 1928 in Hungerford to the late Tom White and Gladys Odom White.
Rubin, a life-long resident of Wharton County, along with his wife, Lillian, raised their family. A jack of all trades, Rubin was known to frequent all garage sales and resale shops throughout the years. He would pick up several bargain treasures and would repair anything that was broken. Rubin held a variety of titles including cotton farmer and café owner, but he was most proud of being a father and grandfather. In his time away from the fields and cafes, he could be found playing dominoes and billiards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lillian Ann Karasek White; son Alan Craig White; brothers: Charlie White, Tom White, Billy White and Willard White; sister Helen Alice White; and grandson Todd White.
He is survived by his daughter Clarice Ward of Wharton; and his sons: David Lynn White and wife Becky of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ricky Ray White and wife Liza also of Albuquerque, N.M., brother Harold White of Wharton; and brother, Danny White of El Campo. In addition to his children and brothers, he leaves 10 grandchildren, 19 great-children as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Pallbearers for the services include William Ward, Tim Wostarek, Bryan White, Craig White, Kyle White and Ryan White. Honorary pallbearers include Todd White along with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Thursday, June 11 from 5-8 p.m. and services were celebrated on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. Both the visitation and service were held at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy in Wharton.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
