Nolee Clara Christ Koebelen, 94, of Houston, formerly of Boling, left her earthly cares behind on Nov. 11, 2020 at The Auberge of Cypresswood to join her heavenly family.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Wharton, with a rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Samuel Appiasi officiating. Burial will follow at West Gethsemane Cemetery, in Rosenberg. Pallbearers will be John Ripple, Dave Schulz, Albert Urbanek, Jr., Glenn Wittig, Bruce Wittig, and Keith Wittig. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. We appreciate your cooperation with this request so that we may all remain healthy.
Nolee was born July 9, 1926 to Fritz and Ella Christ of Needville. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1944. She married O.A. Koebelen in June of 1947. They were married for almost 57 years until his death in January 2004. In 1951, Nolee and O.A. moved to Boling. There they bought 20 acres and made a beautiful home place. She worked for the City of Wharton doing secretarial work from 1948-1952. Nolee was an Avon representative from 1967-1977 in the Boling area. She did private secretarial work from 1978-1985. Later in life her joy was to care for children of any age. In 1985, she gladly took on the responsibility of taking care of four young boys ages 3, 5, 7, and 9. She watched them grow into fine young men. She continued to take care of young children until 2001. Nolee enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, picking pecans, keeping up the home place, and trips to the casinos. She was known for her coconut cream pie, poppy seed cake and apple dumplings.
Nolee was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Boling. She and O.A. were instrumental in starting the first major fundraisers for the church by being co-chairmen of the annual St. Joseph Catholic Church bazaars in hopes of raising enough money to build a new church. In 1984, that dream came true.
Nolee worked many long hard hours alongside her husband. She had a deep and abiding faith in God and prayed daily for the safety and wellbeing of her family and friends. She was a strong woman, faithful wife, and devoted and beloved mother, grandmother (Granny), and great-grandmother (GiGi) who will be greatly missed by everyone she touched. Nolee was a true conqueror having survived a poisonous snake bite, two bad car accidents, and four major back surgeries. We will miss that beautiful smile she gave everyone she met and those beautiful, blue eyes that would tell you a lifetime of stories. She truly warmed our hearts with her beautiful soul.
She is survived by three
daughters, two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, including: her daughter Christine Koebelen of Brenham, her daughter T.J. Schulz and husband Dave, of Bleiblerville, step-daughters: Janice Schroeder and husband Justin, along with their children Jaxon and Jase, of Brenham, and April Pieper and husband Colton, along with their children Paisley and Wrenley of Welcome; and daughter Wanda Ripple and husband John of Willis; their son Kyle and wife Kayla of Houston with their children Avery, Clark, and Jonathan; and their daughter Bethany Wilson and husband Mark of Tomball with their child Elle. Surviving sisters are Lovalee Horak of Old Ocean, Vallie Urbanek of Fairchild, and brother Allen Christ of Rosenberg. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by infant sister Elnora, brothers: Herman, Richard, and Pete Christ; brothers-in-law: L.J. Horak, Albert Urbanek, Ed Telge, Dennis Koebelen; sisters-in-law: Bernice Christ, Clarice Christ, Evelyn Christ, Nancy Christ, Lorene Telge, and Doris Koebelen.
The family is forever grateful to the staff of Texas Elite Hospice, The Auberge at Cypresswood, Silverado Cypresswood Memory Care Community and Cinco Ranch Alzheimer’s Special Care Center for their genuine love, excellent care, and constant support while taking care of Nolee.
Alzheimer’s may have robbed Nolee of her memory, but she remained the true, sweet, beautiful lady with her pleasant disposition, good manners, and sense of humor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels, Rosenberg. An expression of sympathy in Nolee’s memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Mission, c/o Holy Family Catholic Church, 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton, TX 77488, or Texas Children’s Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Ste. 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230-0630 or a charity of your choice. The family thanks you in advance for your thoughtfulness.
