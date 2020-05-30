It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coral “Ann” Gooden, a loving, devoted wife to Jim Gooden and beloved Annimo to all whose lives she touched. Ann entered into the gates of heaven on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Ann’s love for her family shined through every action and every response to a need. You never had to wonder about her love for you, she showed it unconditionally. Ann used to say “there is nothing more precious than the young and the old.” Many of us in her life have been on the receiving end of her guidance and unyielding belief that Ann always had in us as individuals. Ann’s lifelong work as a nursing home administrator in the nursing home communities throughout South Texas touched the lives of not only the elderly in her care but also their families and the lives of the staff she employed. Ann cared so much for people and she sprinkled her love on others throughout her life.
Ann was born on Jan. 1, 1948 in Chickasha, Okla. and grew up with her brother and sisters in Rockport. She is preceded in death by her wonderful parents Carl and Frankie McCollum Crickenberger and her sister Retha Rogers and multiple babies that never came to be.
Ann’s memory will live on in the lives of many who loved her dearly, but strongest in the hearts of her loyal and faithful husband Jim Gooden of Wharton; her brother and sister-in-law Carl and Kay Crickenberger of Rockport; her sister and brother-in-law Roy and Rose Johnson of Rockport. Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews whose lives were impacted and shaped by the love she showed each of them; Rebecca King, Paige Childers, Brandie Carpenter, Derrick and Shane Johnson, Joseph, Mark and Braxton Crickenberger, Chesna McDonnel, Angela Martin; and many other great-nieces, nephews and lots of cousins.
The life of this beautiful, strong, faithful and loving woman will be celebrated, announcements will be made at a later time.
