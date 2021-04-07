Funeral services for Ms. Gloria Mae Knight, 57, of Wharton, will be at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 with the Rev. A.J. Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Sandridge Cemetery.
Ms. Knight passed April 2, 2021 in Sugar Land. She was born July 17, 1963 in White Castle, La. to Edward Joseph and Lillie Mae Barriea Knight, Sr. Gloria Knight was CNA at Caney Creek Nursing Home.
Surviving are son James Young of Wharton; daughters: Rebecca Gillis of Rosenberg, Dimitric Knight of Houston, Shannon Knight, Latisha Knight, Moesha Young, and Destiny Knight, all of Wharton; brothers: Larry Knight, Vernon Knight, Edward Knight, and Lowery Knight, all of Wharton; sisters: Gail Knight of Bonus, Lillie Bluntson of Eagle Lake, Katrenia Bluntson of Elm Grove, Kenya Knight of San Antonio, Helen Knight, Catherine Thompson, and Elmonia Gipson, all of Wharton; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday 1-6 p.m. Friends may call after 12 p.m.
Must wear a mask upon entering Gooden-Hatton FH Chapel.
