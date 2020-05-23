Mrs. Joanette “Sha Bootie” Balfour-Jones, 40, of Wharton, passed away May 16, 2020.
Joanette Balfour was born June 21, 1979 in Lake Charles, La. to Darnell and Annie Lorden Balfour.
Mrs. Jones worked as a caregiver at Richmond State School.
She is survived by her husband Fredrick “Fred” Jones, sons: Czauis “Poppie” Balfour, Fredrick “2” Jones II, and Ja’Vontae “Tookie” Timmons, all of Wharton; daughter: Keonjanay “Nana” Balfour; sisters: Latasha Lorden of Wharton, and Konisha Lorden of Lake Charles, La.; along with a host of other relatives, friends, and family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Peach Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Inc.
