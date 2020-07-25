Daniel W. Brod, 88, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Wharton.
Dan was born Sept. 11, 1931 in East Bernard to the late Simon Brod and Frances Dobias Brod. He graduated from Wharton High School and proudly served his country as part of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Dan worked at Texas Gulf as a surveyor for 38 years where he was loved and made lifelong friends. Dan fell in love with and married Lillian Konvicka on Feb. 1, 1954.
Dan loved his family and looked forward to all family gatherings. He loved working with his cattle, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and swapping a good fishing story. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3262 and a longtime, active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served on the building committee during construction of the church building.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers Richard, Leroy, and Bennie Brod. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Lilian, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family requests memorials be made to Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or the charity of your choice.
Serving as pallbearers were Freddie Zahn, Stanley A. Konvicka, Stanley J. Konvicka, and Michael Konvicka.
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
