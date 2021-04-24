William Anthony (Bill) Lins was born June 14, 1953 at Detroit, Michigan, and died Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Wharton.
He was a proud graduate of the Marine Military Academy and attended the University of Houston and Texas A&M University. He served with the Houston ISD, City of Bellaire, and City of Wharton Police departments, and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
He was the owner and co-founder of Glass Southwest in Wharton.
Bill was raised a Master Mason in 2000; was a past master of Wharton #621 and El Campo #918; was district deputy Grand Master of District #32 in 2005; and served as district instructor from 2006 until his death. He was awarded the Golden Trowel in 2008 and again in 2015 and joined the Houston Scottish Rite in 2011. He also previously served on the Rainbow Assembly #94 Advisory Board. In addition, he enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding, football, and NASCAR racing.
He was preceded in death by his father Larry; his stepmother Ellie Purswell, and his eldest son Bryan.
Bill is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Linda; his daughter Shari, her partner Matthew Keelin, and their son Cole; his son Mike; his mother-in-law Georgia Bradford; and his sisters: Elizabeth Matzke, Susan (Dags) Charlet, Jo Madge, and Stephanie Vance.
A Masonic memorial service will be held at the Kitten Ranch on May 15 at 11 a.m.
By his request, his ashes will be scattered in the surf at Matagorda Beach.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
