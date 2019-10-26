Louise Brown, 86, of Wharton, born Jan. 23, 1933, answered the Master’s call Oct. 23, 2019.
To commemorate her life, a visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 1-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. Celebration of Life service is Wednesday Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at New Faith Church. She will be laid to rest near her daughter Linda Brown at Wharton City Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
