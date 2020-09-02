Bob Miska, 55, of Wharton, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 30, 1964 in Wharton to Raymond and Adeline Orsak Miska.
Bob began school in Boling ISD, then transferred to Wharton High School so he could play baseball. During high school he played on the district champion team as a pitcher. He attended Lamar College after graduation to play baseball, then transferred to Texas A&M University where he received his bachelor’s degree. He was proud to be an Aggie. He worked at as insurance salesman. Bob loved to fish in Matagorda and was an avid hunter.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Miska.
Bob is survived by his daughter Victoria Garcia of Corpus Christi; parents Raymond and Adeline Miska; sister Joy Pumphrey and husband Walt of Needville; brother Ted Miska; nieces and nephews: Shay Lynn Lawson and husband Evan, Tyler Miska, Dale Pumphrey and wife Leigh, Julie Ellison and husband Clay, Kathleen Yaden and husband Steve, Jenna Saladiner and husband Jason, and Luke Humphrey and husband Shannon, along with his dog Lucky.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral home with Father Samuel Appiasi officiating.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
