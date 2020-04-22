On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Robert William Pyssen, “Coach Pyssen,” age 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He passed away peacefully at home.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years and his three children Debi, Jay, and Christi.
Bob was born Feb. 8, 1941 to Lee Roy and Julia Pyssen. He grew up in Boling, along with his siblings Lee Roy (Buddy), Mary Ann, and Dixie. He graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1959. He then attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville on a full football scholarship where he played on the national championship team of 1959. While playing football and attending college, he met Zada Nan Turberville, of La Feria, who was also attending Texas A&I. They married on Jan. 26, 1962 at the First Baptist Church of Kingsville. After graduating and leaving Kingsville, they came back to Boling and made their home here. He then began teaching and coaching at Iago Junior High School, before moving up to the high school. He was the first assistant coach to James Stafford when the Boling Bulldogs won the state championship in 1972. He was also the assistant basketball coach and the head track coach where he had many state qualifiers while he was there from 1964 to 1973. He then moved his family to Carrizo Springs accepting his first athletic director and head coach position in the fall of 1973. During the rest of his coaching career, he accepted the same positions in Del Valle, Sweeny, Luling, Rockport, and Boling. After his retirement, Bob and Zada moved to Pleasanton. There, he and his son, Jay, were partners in a trucking business. His love for coaching led him to become the president of the Pleasanton Booster Club, while one of his grandsons, Robby, was playing for the Eagles. After 12 years in Pleasanton, he returned to his hometown (Boling) where they remodeled his father’s home. The family has been able to enjoy many fun-filled holiday gatherings there.
Through the years they both have traveled many a mile to watch Koby, Robby, Madisyn, Mallory, Maisyn, and Lantz play, show, and perform in football, volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, 4H, FFA, rodeo, baseball, track, powerlifting, and softball. Returning to Boling has given them both opportunities to visit with friends, classmates, former students, former athletes, former coaching staff friends and families. They reunited with Iago Federated Church, many friends from years gone by, and some new friends in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Bob is survived by his wife Zada T. Pyssen; three children: Debi married to Kevin Stavinoha of Brazoria, Robert W. Jr. (Jay) married to Michelle of Gonzales, and Christi married to Darrell Stancik of Eagle Lake; six grandchildren: Koby Stavinoha married to Shannon of Brazoria, Robert W. Pyssen III (Robby) married to Andrea of Pleasanton, Mallory Pyssen of Huntsville, Lantz Pyssen of Gonzales, Madisyn Stancik of Huntsville, Maisyn Stancik of Uvalde; five great-grandchildren: Kylie and Korbyn Stavinoha of Brazoria, Sutton, Stryker and Stone Pyssen of Pleasanton; also Lee Roy Jr. (brother) and Laura Pyssen of Austin, Mary Ann Powell (sister) of Bay City, and Dixie (sister) and J.D. Laird of Groesbeck; three nieces: Laura Beth Gibbs, Judith Carpenter, and Tammy Stanford; three nephews: Royce Pyssen, Bryan Powell, and Paul Byrd. He also leaves several cousins.
One of Coach Bob’s favorite quotes was “Some people live up to standards … others set them.” He was a strong Christian man, husband and father. He believed in making the world a better place by inspiring his athletes not only on the field, but off the field as well. He believed in winning … but he loved the game. His players were his extended family, he loved them long after they left his practice field. It would be difficult to visit a town he coached in and not find lives that he touched. He left this world during a troubled time, but never lost his faith in God.
Due to the current world pandemic, the family will have a private ceremony now and plan a celebration of life for a later date. Announcement of that celebration will be through social media and phone trees. Thank you for your understanding. Wharton Funeral home will be making interment arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Iago Federated Church, P.O. Box 576, Boling, 77420.
