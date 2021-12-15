Joseph “Joe” Kramr, 84, of East Bernard quietly passed into the arms of the Lord on December 6, 2021 in a Sugar Land hospital. He was born on October 28, 1937 in East Bernard to the late William and Mary Jurajda Kramr.
Joe was raised in the East Bernard area and graduated from East Bernard High School with the class of 1955. He later attended Wharton County Junior College. He was a farmer all his life, working the fields of rice, row crop and later grass for many years. He married Joyce Petter on October 8, 1960 in El Campo. Joe loved to keep busy. He enjoyed spending time on his lawn tractor, going to family reunions and the yearly suppers for the crop growers. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Isabel Matusek.
He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Joyce Kramr, daughters; Alice Kramr Spencer and husband, Terrance of Sunset Valley, and Annette Howe and husband, John of Greer SC, son; Allan Kramr and wife, Tina of East Bernard, sisters; Ruth Dishberger and husband, Walter of Conroe, and Anita Cormack and husband, Glenn of Hollywood FL, brother; John Kramr and wife, Ann of East Bernard, grandchildren; Tyler Kramr, Morgan Martin and Ansel Spencer and two great-grandchildren; Eleanor Kramr and Lillie Martin, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation was held on Thursday, December 9 after 5 p.m. with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Serving as pallbearers were David Kramr, Ricky Kramr, Tyler Kramr, Ryan Tyler Martin, Kenneth Hlavinka and Louis Belman. Burial rites will be in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in East Bernard.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410
