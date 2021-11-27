Rudy Quintero passed into the arms of the Lord on November 21, 2021 peacefully surrounded by family. He was born on March 5, 1955 to the late Pete and Mary (Sanchez) Munoz in Wharton. He was a lifelong resident of Wharton.
Rudy graduated Wharton High School in 1974 and then entered the United States Navy where he earned his Honorable discharge. His family fondly remembers him as loving to be outdoors and he worked as a ranch hand in the Glen Flora area, and he just loved riding the tractor and watching his football games with his friends.
Rudy is survived sister Rose Guthrie and husband Don of Wharton. His step-father Juan Munoz of Wharton. By niece’s Angela Villareal, Brittany Guthrie, Jillian Gonzales and his nephew Matt Gonzales. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Jerri Gonzales.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, November 29th after 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Wharton. Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfh.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488 (979) 532-3410.
