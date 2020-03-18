Mary Prokop, the eldest of four children, was born to Adolph and Theresa Mikel Orsak on March 5, 1923. She passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 97. She was married to Richard Prokop, who, along with her parents, preceded her in death.
She is survived by three sisters: Albina Jasek, Florence Jasek, and Marjorie Jurek; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two very special friends, Janet and Larry Bubela, who took care of her and her cat, Kitty, during her final years. The family will be forever grateful to both of you. We would also like to thank Margaret Zahn, Mary's roommate, for being by her bedside during her final hours.
A visitation with Mary’s family will be held on Thursday, March 19 in Hungerford at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m. with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with Father Charles. Interment will follow the funeral service at Magnolia Cemetery in Katy.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, 122 North First Street, Wallis, 77485, 979-478-6311 www.knesekfuneralhome.com
