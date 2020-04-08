Alec ‘Tiny’ Mayfield

Alec Cleburn “Tiny” Mayfield, 83, of Katy, formerly of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with his wife and three daughters by his side.
Tiny was born Jan. 19, 1937 on a farm in San Patricio County in South Texas, the son of Dennis and Paralea Mayfield. He was a graduate of Odem High School in 1955 and Texas A&I University in Kingsville in 1960 earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. While in college, Tiny attended a friend’s wedding in Newgulf where he met the sister of the bride, Miss Etta Hodge. Tiny and Etta began dating soon after and would be married eighteen months later on May 23, 1959.
In late 1961, Tiny and Etta moved their young family to Newgulf where Tiny accepted a position as a staff engineer with the Texasgulf Sulfur Company. Tiny later earned his professional engineering license in 1969. His career with Texasgulf would span 30 years, and he and Etta were residents of Newgulf, Boling and Wharton for 59 years. Together they raised three daughters, Nancy, Lori, and Terri.
Tiny loved spending time with family and friends and his hobbies included camping, boating, fishing, and hunting. In his younger years he played baseball and was a member of the Texasgulf men’s softball team. He was an avid fan of the Astros and enjoyed attending various sporting events of his eight grandchildren. Tiny loved all things mechanical and could build and repair almost anything. He also loved getting together with long time friends at a weekly “Men’s Breakfast Club.”
Tiny was a faithful member of the Boling Church of Christ and the Wharton Abell Street Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Paralea, and his brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Lee Mayfield, of Metairie, Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife Etta Mayfield of Katy, his daughters: Nancy Humberson and her husband Jeff of Lake Jackson, Lori Dawson and her husband Kent of LaGrange, Terri Hutchins and her husband Jason of Katy; eight grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren.
