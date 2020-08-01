Rudolph “Rudy” Robles, Jr., 71, of Victoria and formerly of Newgulf, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at his daughter’s home following a lengthy illness. Rudy was born Nov. 3, 1948 in Newgulf to the late Rudolph and Ramona Rodriguez Robles.
Rudy was raised in Newgulf and graduated from Boling High School. He served our country honorably in the United States Navy. Rudy married Guadalupe Gabriella Salas on July 7, 1973 in Hermosillo, Mexico. He worked as a machinist for many years at Hughes Aircraft and in later years for Bake Oil Tools. Rudy loved to BBQ in his yard for family and friends, often firing up the pit more than three days a week. He loved being outdoors and being with his family. His greatest joy was spending time with his family especially his grandkids and great grandkids. Gaby and Rudy loved to travel and took many trips to Mexico and California where Rudy would meet up with his Navy buddies. Later, those trips took place on the Amtrak rail lines where they could relax and enjoy the scenery.
In addition to his parents, Rudy is preceded in death by his brother Joe Robles.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gabriella Robles; children: Gwen Robles of Victoria, Marisol Robles and husband Larry Morales of Wharton, Rocio Isabel Robles of Port O’Connor, Rudy Robles III and wife Stacia of Bay City; sisters: Sylvia Reyes of Houston, Cindy Samora and husband Lupe of Wharton, and Delilah Robles of Wharton; brothers: Benjamin Robles of Wharton, and John Robles and wife Dora of Wharton; grandchildren: Carmen Robles, Juliet Galvan, Lindsey Marek, Tristan Morales, Daniel Robles, Donovan Stafford, Aiden Robles, Margarito Galvan, Analisse Morales, Ivan Stafford, Christian Molina, Justin Marek, Evelyn Garza and Jaci Arbing; and great-grandchildren: Michael and Matthew Rios.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Wharton Funeral Home at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass and rite of committal will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton with Fr. Antonio Perez. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.