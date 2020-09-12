Janie G. Cruz, 98, of Wharton, passed away at a hospital in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was born April 8, 1922 in Jones Creek in Wharton County to the late Manuel Gonzales and Matiana Lopez Gonzales.
Janie attended schools in Glen Flora. She married Gilbert Cruz on April 24, 1954 in Wharton; he preceded her in death on May 12, 1989. Janie was a loving mother and grandmother. She dearly loved her family. She was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and a member of the Guadalupanas. She was a very good cook and more specifically very well known for her coconut pies. She often baked them for auctions and people would pay high dollar for one of her pies. She was a ticket operator for the Wharton Bus Station, and she was a seamstress at the Wharton Sewing Factory.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: George Gonzales, Ben Gonzales, Edward Gonzales, Mamie Fite, Amelia Fernandez, Beatrice Fernandez, Isabel Fernandez and David Gonzales, who died at a very young age.
She is survived by her daughters: Lucy Alaniz and husband John of Wharton, Berlinda Yee and husband Knowland of Katy, and Candida Mata and husband Roman of Richmond; son Paul Cruz and wife Tina of Lane City; sister Vera Martinez of Houston; grandchildren: Lee Trevino, Kimberly Mata, Jenna Mata and Jake Mata; great-grandchildren: Danielle Trevino, Lee Trevino, Jr., Leo Trevino, Salvador Trevino, Jordan Gonzales and Jason Gonzales, Jacob Grace and Journey Grace; and great-great-grandchild Noah Rodriguez.
A visitation was Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home; with a rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Father Antonio Perez who officiated. A burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were John Alaniz, Paul Cruz, Knowland Yee, Lee Trevino, Jimmy Nickolyn, and Lydia Cerillo.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.