Mr. Jesse W. Batts, Jr., 66 years old, of Wharton, passed away July 13, 2020.
Jesse W. Batts, Jr. was born Oct. 5, 1953 in Wharton to Jesse W. and Mae Ella Batts, Sr.
Mr. Batts worked as an electronic mechanic at Imperial Sugar.
He is survived by the love of his life, Deborah Bryant of Wharton; sons: Torey Batts of Missouri City, Brandon Cunningham of Houston, and Clifton Sanford of Wharton; sisters: Caselene Batts and Arlene Batts of Wharton, and Tonya Gillis Hanewinkle of Frisco; and five grandchildren: Sydney Batts, Torin Batts, Jalen Sanford, Aniyah Sanford and Addison Sanford; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at Jerusalem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering into the building for visitation on Friday.
