Alvin Stavinoha, 93, of Wharton, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born in Gonzales Jan. 2, 1927 to the late Joseph and Rozalie Lamza Stavinoha.
Alvin was raised in the Poth area and attended school there. He married Mildred Kucera on Oct. 28, 1953 in Wharton. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Army in 1952, he worked as a heavy machine mechanic most of his life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, a good football game on TV and BBQing for friends and family. Alvin enjoyed fixing things that were broken and could juggle many projects at the same time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five siblings and his grandson Cody Frankum.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mildred Kucera Stavinoha of Wharton; daughters: Peggy Frankum and husband Duncan of Friendswood, and Pamela Youngblood and husband Ed of Wharton; sons: Timothy Stavinoha and fiancée Lora Garcia of Clute, and Dennis Stavinoha of Deer Park; grandchildren: Dane Leach, Lee Frankum, Ryan Frankum, Amy Jo Benavides, Shane Stavinoha, Troy Stavinoha, Zachary Youngblood, Amanda Kubena, and Ashley Youngblood; and great-grandchildren: Chelsea, Tristen, Kailee, Emily, Kiley, Raegan, Brinley, Abigail, Avery, Forrest, Ashley, Brock, Miracle, Grant, Brandon, Grayson, Kaylee, Kinsley, Colin, Emberlee, Coralee and Tobias.
Following cremation, a rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass and rite of committal at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Fr. Bob Knippenberg celebrating Mass. The burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.