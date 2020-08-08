Vincent R. Hobizal, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 following a long illness. He was born Jan. 4, 1937 in Wharton to Byron Hobizal and Agnes Faltisek Hobizal.
Vincent was a graduate of Wharton High School. He married his one true love, Zane Mason, on Oct. 5, 1959 and together they raised four children, Marti, Michael, Mark and Matt.
She preceded him in death on April 7, 2005.
Vincent worked as a police officer for the City of Wharton before starting his career at Texas Gulf Sulfur. He loved working outside on his property with his cows and baling hay. He proudly followed his children and grandchildren to all their sporting events. He enjoyed having his family gather for holidays, especially if there was a good homemade pie. Vincent was a sharp dressed man. He liked to maintain his vehicles clean and shiny.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Georgeann Stapleton, Lydia Mzyk; and brother Charles Hobizal.
He is survived by his daughter Marti Wostarek of Boling; sons: Michael Hobizal and wife Janet of Burr, Mark Hobizal of Austin, and Matt Hobizal and wife Barbara of Iago; grandchildren: Mitchell Hobizal, Mason Hobizal, Amber Merecka, Zachary Hession, Luke Wostarek, and Peyton Wostarek; great-grandchildren: Kannon Wade Garcia, Liam Chavers and one due any day.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 10 starting at 12 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Father Sam Appaisi officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Hobizal, Mark Hobizal, Matt Hobizal, Mitchell Hobizal, Mason Hobizal, Zac Hession and Luke Wostarek. Honorary pallbearers will be Marti Wostarek, Amber Merecka and Peyton Wostarek.
The family wishes to thank the staff at SPJST Nursing Home in Hillje and Elmcroft Assisted Living in Wharton for the love and care given to their father.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
