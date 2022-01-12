David Lawrence Stewart, 87, of Wharton passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at a Sugar Land hospital. David was born on January 21, 1934 to the late Leslie and Beautric Morehead Stewart.
David attended and graduated from Wharton High School. He married Robbye Jean Cervenka on February 9, 1957. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2009.
David was an owner operator of a vacuum repair facility in Bay City for many years. He enjoyed going to car shows, visiting a good restaurant with good wine and dancing. He was even an extra in the dance scenes of the movie Urban Cowboy. David also enjoyed raising Emu. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Weathers in 2000.
David is survived by his brother-in-law, Ronnie Cervenka and wife, Denise of Pasadena, niece, Christi Cervenka, nephew Thomas Warnke, three great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, January 13, after 11:00 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410.
