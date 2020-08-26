Larry Joe Borak, 67, of Wharton, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 5, 1953 in Wharton to the late Joel Borak and Mary Krenek Borak.
Larry was a 1971 graduate of Wharton High School. Larry enjoyed practicing target shooting. Larry could be found most of the time tinkering in his barn. He usually had several projects going at the same time and enjoyed fixing anything mechanical that might be broken.
He is survived by his sisters: Gloria Longoria and husband Paul of Houston, and Joyce Evans and husband Sam of Conroe; and brother Don Borak and wife, Mildred of Sugar Land.
Following cremation, a private family memorial service will be held.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
