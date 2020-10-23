Linda Talas, 75, of Hungerford, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born Nov. 6, 1944 in Wharton to the late Arland Ray and Geneva Gaylor Mason.
Linda was raised in the Angleton area and graduated from Angleton High School. She later completed her education with a bachelors’ degree from Lamar Tech, where she was a Alpha Delta Pi sorority member. Linda was a teacher of biology and English for many years in Lake Jackson, Mississippi and later, in the Rosenberg area. She enjoyed reading, working in her garden and trying her luck with slot machines. She loved her time at Brazosport Little Theatre, horse shows, traveling and painting with her beloved friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Mark Mason Cutshall.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Joe Talas, Jr.; daughters: Maura Stray and husband Jimmy of Katy, and Marisa Kunkle and husband Matt of Boerne; sons: Joey Talas and wife Amy of Hungerford, and Jason Talas and wife Renee of East Bernard; sister Maura Ludwig and husband Mark of Bay City; and grandchildren: Kelly, Chris, Jack, Elena, Kate, Dylan, Jace, Justice, Zoey, Jacob, McKenzie, and Lacie; her ex-husband Joe Cutshall and family; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27 starting at 9 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Hobbins officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.