Harvey H. Stelzel, Jr., 80, also known as “Tiny,” went to be with our Lord peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021.
He was born to Harvey H. Stelzel, Sr. and Lydia Orsak Stelzel on Nov. 28, 1940 in Wharton.
Harvey was the oldest of five children, and the only boy.
Harvey is survived by his wife Sharie Brown Stelzel; their children: Heidi Stelzel, Holli Tharp (husband James), and Hans Stelzel (wife Cyndi Weimer Stelzel); four grandchildren: Taylor Anne Waichulis, Tyler (Billy) Waichulis, Haven Stelzel, Gena Tharp, Carissa Tharp; great-grandchildren: Kash, Valentina, Noah, Axyl, and Ayden; sisters: Margaret Fojtik (George), Pat Pless (Daniel), and Theresa Thigpen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their spouses and children. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Cathy Brown.
He is predeceased by his parents; sister Delores Malek (husband Bill); and brother-in-law Claud Thigpen.
Harvey was born in Wharton, and upon graduation he began his lifelong career of service to his country (22 years active U.S. Navy and eight years Fleet Reserve, for a total of 30 years); his community (21 1/2 years as veterans service officer); work with the Chamber of Commerce, Civic Center; and his church, First Baptist Church (more than 37 years). He demonstrated true dedication to his faith. Some of the hats he wore were chief Navy yeoman, deacon, carpenter, (Harvey’s Hobby Shop), “You Call We Haul,” secretary at the chamber, “Your Tupperware Lady is a Man;” husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Harvey utilized his clerical skills, including making lists, keeping everyone on track, and being organized, which kept him highly skilled and professional.
Harvey met his wife, Sharie, in Washington, D.C. and they were married 52 years beginning on June 22, 1968. He became chief yeoman and served on the U.S. naval destroyer, DDG13, where he served with another chief from the German Navy, Helmut, who brought his family to the states. Sharie and Harvey became their friends and have remained in touch for over 50 years.
We are not holding services due to the current times. We will be holding a Celebration of Life event at a later date so that family will be able to travel safely.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488.
