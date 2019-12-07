Harold Vernon Melton passed into the arms of the Lord on Nov. 25, 2019 at his home in Wharton. He was born May 24, 1954 in Wharton to Orval and Pebble Chambliss Melton. Harold was raised in Wharton and attended school there. He loved to play guitar, in particular Taylor Morrison, which he owned many of. For many years, his favorite hobby was playing in a blues and rock band with his son and friends. He served in the United States Navy where he picked up one of his main past times, cooking. No Thanksgiving dinner was complete without his turkey gravy, among many other items he was known for. Harold was an unapologetic hard worker with an incredible memory, a trait that served him well in his career in the oil field. He could quote procedures nearly verbatim and spot problems and violations before they happened. As hard as he worked, he never failed to make time for his family and children; attending and participating in his kids’ after school activities, and watching Saturday morning cartoons with them with a box of donuts. He is survived by his wife Patricia Melton; daughter Holly Marie Melton and partner Charlie Shaw; sons Samuel Edward Melton and Zac Kenneth Melton; and sister Penny Wood. He is preceded in death by his parents Orval and Pebble Melton, and his brothers John and Brock Melton. Visitation was held at Wharton Funeral home on Friday Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m . Funeral Mass was held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. A reception was held following the service. Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome. com.
