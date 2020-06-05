Ricky Lynn Brown, 63, of Pledger, passed away Tuesday evening June 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 23, 1956 in East Bernard to the late Ernest and Evelyn Morris Brown.
Ricky grew up in the Wharton area and on Feb. 24, 1990 married Jeanette Youngblood and relocated to Pledger. Ricky was a Christian by faith, but never met a person he could not aggravate. However, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and friend. He loved riding his motorcycle, playing with the grandchildren and keeping his lawn immaculate. He also loved his job at Luycx Plumbing for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Ernie Brown, Earl Brown and John Brown. A special thanks to Joe Luycx for all the years of support and friendship.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jeanette of Pledger; sons: Chris Brown and Jay Stell; daughters: Crystal Brown, Jennifer Stell, Julie Stell, Jessica Stell; and 13 perfect grandchildren and two perfect great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6 starting at 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Willard Hill officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
