Larry Wind

Larry Edward Wind passed away after an extended illness on May 5, 2020. He was born May 10, 1956 to Floyd Charles and Muriel Glass Wind in Wharton. He was a lifelong resident of Wharton and a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was an ordained deacon and served as church treasurer.
Larry married Sara Cochran on Dec. 31, 1978. They had a lifetime together that started in first grade. They raised their children in Wharton and together supported various activities their children, and later grandchildren, were involved in.
Larry was a 1975 graduate of Wharton High School, and he attended the Oklahoma Farrier School shortly after graduation. He worked briefly in his young days as a farrier. He went on to pursue a career with the Western Company until its closure. Larry retired from the Sweeney Refinery of Phillips 66 in 2014 after serving 26 years with the company. His many hobbies throughout his lifetime were tending to his livestock, fishing, and golf. He was a board member of the Wharton Little League. Although he may not have been a scratch golfer, his legacy at the Wharton Country Club, where he spent many hours on the course, will remain. He and Sara also enjoyed traveling together and visited many places on their bucket list together prior to his illness. Larry had an immense determination in everything he did. He loved his family immeasurably and together they lived a life that brought him great joy. Although he was a man of few words, he was quick witted, and you always knew where you stood with him.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters Elizabeth Ann Wind and infant sister Laura Wind.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sara Wind; daughter Laura Starks and husband Stormy; son John Wind and wife Sara Beth Wind. He is also survived by his grandchildren Madeline and Andrew Wind, and beloved puppy Shelby. He is survived by his mother-in-law Evelyn Cochran, stepmother Billie Winterrowd, sister-in-law Kathleen Cline, brother-in-law Frank Cochran and wife Lisa, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank caretaker and friend Kay Johnson, who loved him and his family and provided them with great care and love in his final days. And also, to Lehia Aprea with Fairmont Hospice for the love and consideration she gave Larry and his family.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life in the near future.
The family ask that memorial donations be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Wharton or to Fairmont Hospice, 300 Jackson St., Richmond, 77469.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
