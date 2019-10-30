Earl Martin Clary, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 18, 1925.
Earl is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Clary; children: David Clary and wife Trish, Richard Clary, and Linda Clary Pierce and husband Joe; grandchildren: Kathleen Clary Morgan and husband Jeff, Christopher Clary and wife Tina, Hayley Clary, and Evan Clary; great-grandson Daniel Morgan; siblings: Peggy, Nick and wife Bonnie, and Bob and wife Tisha.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Porter Loring Mortuary. The service will follow at Porter Loring Chapel at 1 p.m.
The Rev. Charlie Cropper will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Wharton, where he served as pastor for 30 years.
