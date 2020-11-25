Charles H. Moritz, Jr. 61, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at his home in Houston. He was born in Galveston, on Nov. 10, 1959. He worked for Harris County for 36 years and was set to retire the day he passed. Survivors are his beloved wife Nancy Moritz; son Aron Moritz, step-son Kenneth Cochran, all of Houston; parents Charles and Patsy Moritz of Brenham; brother Mike Moritz and wife Lisa of Beatrice, Neb. and sister Gay Lyn Minks of Walls.
Charles’ gentle nature and kind spirt will be missed by all who knew him.
