Wilma “Nanny” Hayhurst Goode of Wharton, passed away to be with our Lord and Savior on Aug. 16, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Horace “Poppa” Slade Goode, Jr., sisters Vivian Peterson and Ruth Caldwell, and brothers George Hayhurst, Jr. and Walter Hayhurst.
Wilma was born in Wharton on Aug. 23, 1926 to George and Esther Hayhurst. She was the youngest of five siblings and had a passion for caring for her family especially her sisters and brothers.
Wilma is survived by her daughter Donna Goode Nelson; son-in-law Byron Nelson; granddaughter Leslie Sherwood; great-granddaughter Elle Sherwood; great-granddaughter Heather Houston and husband Brian Houston; great-granddaughter Claire Houston; and great-grandson Jack Slade Houston. Wilma is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
On Aug. 3, 1945, Wilma married Horace Slade Goode, Jr., and they spent 70 years together. In her younger years she enjoyed playing tennis and dominos with her friends and volunteering at her beloved First United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and especially cooking meals on Sunday afternoons after church. Nanny deeply loved Jesus and will be terribly missed.
A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Wharton on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church Sign Fund at 1717 Pioneer Ave, Wharton, 77488.
