Tracy Ned Treybig, 69, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Bryan.
Tracy was born Feb. 18, 1951 in Wharton to Alice and Clinton H. Treybig.
He earned an engineering degree from Texas A&M University in 1992. Tracy was a skilled welder and construction specialist with over 30 years of experience. He enjoyed scuba diving, riding and roping, woodworking and machine repair. He loved watching sports of all kinds, but especially the Aggies.
Tracy was preceded in death by his parents Alice and C.H., and is survived by his daughter Katie Smith.
Mr. Treybig will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton, with his beloved parents.
Express condolences at callawayjones.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.