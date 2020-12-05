Reyes Aleman Arrellano passed into the arms of the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020 at his residence in Wharton. He was born Jan. 6, 1956 in Beeville to the late Felix and Eva Arrellano.
Reyes was a resident of Beeville where he graduated from A.C. Jones High School. After high school, Reyes attended Bee County Junior College and graduated with an associate’s degree. He became a resident of Wharton in 1988. Reyes proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge. After serving his country, Reyes worked as a mechanic in the automotive industry. He loved to fish and bowl, and adored his beloved Dallas Cowboys and never missed a game.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Victoria Arrellano (nee Perez); daughters: Leslie Nichole Arrellano of Wharton, Donna Lopez and her husband Ruben of Jones Creek; and sons: Joseph Reyes Arrellano and Jaylon Thomas Perez of Wharton. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Adrian, Ruben, Jr. (R.J.), and Santana. Also survived by his sisters: Margie Sugina and her husband Abel, Esperanza Garza both of Beeville, and Lucy Garcia of DeSoto.
Reyes was predeceased by his brothers Mingo and Frank Gonzalez.
Family and friends were invited to call on Monday, Dec. 7, from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., in Wharton. Religious service was at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, in Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers were John Suniga, Chris Garcia, Steve Gonzalez, Rico Morales, Eric Estrada, Joe Ray Lesak, and Jaylon Perez. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jerrael Guerrero, Adrian Segouia, Isreal Bresino, and Julio Salazar.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.