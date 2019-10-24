Virginia Ray Wallek Breedlove

Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain this morning. Then some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. High 61F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.