Virginia Ray Wallek Breedlove

Virginia Breedlove, 81, of Wharton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Virginia was born Dec. 28, 1937 in Olmas to the late Julia Sugarek Wallek and Jim Wallek, Sr. Virginia was raised in the Olmas area and graduated from Skidmore Tynan High School. She later attended Clarendon Junior College in Clarendon. In Clarendon, she met the love of her life, Wilbur Fate Breedlove. They married on June 29, 1956 in Beeville. Virginia enjoyed a long career with Southwestern Bell Telephone in the Houston area before moving to Wharton in 1978. The Breedloves opened and ran the Breedlove Steakhouse in Wharton from 1980 to 1990. Wilbur preceded her in death on April 26, 2006. Following retirement, Virginia enjoyed playing cards, going to polka dances, and traveling to watch her grandchildren play in sports. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim Wallek, Jr., Delphine Wallek and Edwin Wallek. Virginia is survived by her son Wilbur Fate Breedlove, Jr. and wife Sharon of East Bernard; grandchildren: Ashley Breedlove and Justin Breedlove and wife, Courtney; great-grandchildren: Westin Taylor Breedlove and Brynlee Rae Breedlove; and many friends and fellow card players. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Wharton Funeral Home from 7-9 p.m. The funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Duane Mayberry officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery near Skidmore at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Breedlove, Steve Elliott, Gordon Wallek, Edwin Wallek, Jr., Larry Wallek and Ronnie Bollom. Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome
