Funeral services for Gail Schultz, 56, of Wharton will be held at 11 a.m., Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church with Dr. R.I Campbell III officiating and eulogizing.
She passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 in Houston. She was born Aug. 6, 1963 to Alvin and Myrtle Hawkins Schultz.
She was employed by Eckerd drugs for 21 years, and then later Vista Bank of Texas for six years. Gail was baptized at First Baptist Church at an early age but enjoyed visiting many churches including Seven Star Baptist Church, Lakewood, River Pointe Church and Mt. Carmel Catholic Church as well.
Survivors are daughter Tamika Taylor-Hayes of Richmond, longtime companion Steve Salazar of Wharton, sister Jan Houder of Tomball, four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The viewing will be at Gooden-Hatton Funeral from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, and from 10-11:00 a.m. Tuesday immediately before the funeral services. Funeral services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, 77488. Alice-Heard Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner 979-532-3602.
