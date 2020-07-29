George Earl Baines, 69, of Houston, born May 19, 1951 to the late George Jones and Frankie Baines Mosley, departed this life July 23, 2020. A visitation will be held Sunday Aug. 2 and Monday, Aug. 3 from 3-5 p.m., both days at Matthews Funeral Home. Homegoing services will be outdoors at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 at St. James MBC in Wharton, also FB live streaming. Social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
George will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979-532-2715.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.