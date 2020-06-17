Johnny B. Robinson, Sr., affectionately called “Chili,” 78, of Wharton, born Jan. 6, 1942, departed this life June 13, 2020.
A public visitation will be held Friday, June 19 1-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, 519 E. Emily Wharton.
Homegoing service for family only will be Saturday June 20 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Community Church 226 N. Fulton with Pastor A.C. Sterns officiating. Masks and social distancing required at both services. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthew’s Funeral Home Wharton. 979-532-2715.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.