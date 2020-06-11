On May 28, Lynda Joyce Schneider was called home to be with her heavenly Father.
Born on July 15, 1948, to Howard and Mildred Bear in Sealy, Lynda was the eldest sister to three sisters and a brother. Lynda graduated from Sealy High School in 1966. While in high school she met Edmund Schneider at Mom’s Diner in Sealy. On Aug. 27, 1966 Lynda and Edmund were married. Soon after their marriage Edmund entered the Army and was soon deployed to Germany. Upon his discharge in 1968, Lynda and Edmund moved to East Bernard and started a family. Lynda worked at Dairy Queen for 20 years.
Lynda and Edmund enjoyed going out to dances; She also loved being with her family playing games, visiting, making homemade ice cream or reading to the grandchildren when they were little. She loved to attend various activities that her children and grandchildren participated in – anything from sports to dancing to singing events. Lynda attended Texas Cowboy Church in Orchard. She loved to attend bonfires with her church family.
Lynda is preceded in death by her mom Mildred Lee Bear; mother-in-law Emily Helen Jochec; and father-in-law Emil Frank Jochec.
Lynda is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Edmund August Schneider; father James Howard Bear of Sealy; sisters: Kathy Mewis and husband Roy of Bellville, Alice Moore of Brenham, and Jayne Cantu and husband Larry of Navasota; children: Dawn Denise Clifton and husband Steve of Wharton, Edmund August Schneider, Jr. of East Bernard, Jonathan Frank Schneider of East Bernard, and Sherri Renee Crum and husband Matt of Liberty Lake, Wash.
She is also survived by grandchildren: Garrett Neill Schneider Clifton and wife Alyssa of San Antonio; Specialist Christopher James Clifton and wife Vusala of Grafenwohr, Germany, Matthew Ryan Clifton of Wharton, Andrew Thomas Clifton and wife Jacey of Eagle Lake, Zachary Austin Clifton of Wharton, Tyler Ross Crum of Liberty Lake, Wash., Caiden Reid Crum of Liberty Lake, Wash, Daniele Raylene Schneider of Prague, Okla., and Darla Faye Schneider of Prague, Okla.; great-grandchildren: Andrew Thomas Clifton, JR and Everly Ameerah Clifton of Eagle Lake, and Camilla Grace Clifton of San Antonio.
Lynda is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1463, Rosenberg.
The family welcomed friends Friday night, June 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Knesek & Sons Funeral Home in Wallis. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 6 at the American Legion Hall in East Bernard at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Czech National Cemetery in East Bernard.
