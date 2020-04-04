On April 1, 2020, Donaciano “Chano” Lara passed away peacefully, with family by his side.
Chano was 89 years old, born in Wharton, the son of the late Epifanio Lara and Petra Espinoza Lara.
He is preceded in death by his wife Florinda, and sister Janie Sepulveda.
Chano is survived by his siblings: Sister Felipa Lara, MCSH, Angel, Juan and Luis; his children: Johnny, Joe, Mary Gonzales (Gonzalo), Carla Morales (Armando), JoAnn Fernandez (Bobby); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
“Chano,” as we fondly called him, had a great love of music, his love of the mic holds great memories with his loved ones.
Due to the current climate, and in line with church restrictions, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
