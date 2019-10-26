Kenneth Frank Heimann 62, of Houston, passed away suddenly in his home on Oct. 19, 2019. “Kenny” was born in New Braunfels to Frank and Estelle Heimann. The family moved to the Wharton area when Kenny was in second grade. He graduated from Wharton High School in 1975. While in high school he was involved with band and distributive education starting his career in retail.
After high school he briefly attended Wharton County Junior College. He was employed by HEB grocers working in Wharton, Bay City, El Campo and Victoria. After many years at HEB, he changed to Randall’s Food Market in the Houston area. While there he managed the “non-food” (drug) section of stores across the Houston area. The last 10 years he made a career change to inventory manager in transportation at Fort Bend ISD. At the time of his death he was working out of the Lake Olympia campus and had 12 plus years with FBISD.
Kenneth was preceded in his death by his father, Frank L. Heimann and an infant brother, Joseph Heimann. He is survived by his Mother, Estelle Patek Heimann of Wharton; Brothers, Robert J Heimann and wife, Helen of East Bernard, Edward R. Heimann and wife, Anna of Wharton; Sister, Shirley Price and husband, Brian of Houston. He is also survived by Nephews, Billy and John Heimann of East Bernard, Brian Heimann of San Angelo, Scott Heimann of Victoria, Reece Price of Lockhart and Cody Price of College Station; Nieces Deanna Reeves of East Bernard, Susan Davis and Ann Matocha of Katy, Lisa Kinsey of Abilene, and Michelle Sherrod of League City. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews across many cities.
Although Kenny did not have any children of his own, he was an admired and respected uncle to all his niece and nephews. He was also a godfather to Reece and Cody Price. When all the kids were young, he could be found on the floor playing with and entertaining them for hours. Kenny enjoyed gambling trips to Coushatta and reading. He was a member of St. Justin’s Martyr Catholic Church in Alief. He will be missed by all his close family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Bob Knippenberg officiating. The rite of committal and burial will be immediately following the Mass at Evergreen Memorial Park Perpetual Care Cemetery in Wharton.
Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews Bill Heimann, John Heimann, Brian Heimann, Scott Heimann, Reece Price and Cody Price.
Funeral services under the directions of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.