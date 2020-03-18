Mr. Anthony James Fry, 49, of Wharton, passed away March 14, 2020. Anthony was born Oct. 9, 1970 in Wharton to Frank and Estelle Hodges Fry, Sr. Mr. Fry was a public worker for the City of Wharton.
He is survived by his father Frank Fry, Sr. and mother Estell Fry, both of Wharton; sons: Ryan Adams of Dallas, and Deon Fry of El Campo; daughter Miai Jade Fuentes of Rosenberg; brother Frank Fry, Jr. of Wharton; god-sister Ashley Haynes of Wharton; and a host of other relatives, friends, and family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Sandridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Gooden Hatton Funeral Home.
