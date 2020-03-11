Cynthia Denise Pickings, 57, of San Francisco, California. passed away March 7, 2020. Cynthia Pickings was born Sept. 21, 1963 in Passaic, N.J. to Roosevelt and Ruby Lee Thompson McNeal.
Mrs. Pickings was a CNA for Home Health Care. She is survived by her special cousin; Erica Wheat, of Denver City, and a host of other relatives, friends, and family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Evergreen Memorial Park. Burial will follow in Wharton. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. at Gooden Hatton Funeral Home.
