Martina Ballejo Garcia

Martina (Marty) Garcia, 60, of Wharton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in a Houston hospital following a brief illness.
Martina was born Sept. 28, 1958 in Wharton, a daughter of the late Magdaleno, Jr. and Martina Garcia Ballejo.
She grew up in the Wharton area and was a 1978 graduate of Wharton High School. She married Alejandro Garcia on Sept. 10, 1978. She worked for Wharton County Junior College as the activities coordinator for the Senior Citizens program and then became a citizen teacher and taught GED classes. In 2011, she graduated from Wharton County Junior College with an associate degree in human services. Marty enjoyed baking and cooking, family gatherings, and being a faithful member of her church, Primera Iglesia Baptista. Martina never met a stranger, she liked talking to everyone and was always helping others like family and friends in the community, either with paperwork to help themselves or placing calls on their behalf.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joel Ballejo.
She is survived by her husband: Alejandro Garcia of Wharton; daughter: Veronica Garcia of Wharton; sisters: Gloria Ballejo Danas of Wharton, Patsy Ballejo of Wharton; brothers: Joe Ballejo and wife Mary of Wharton, and Magdaleno Ballejo, III of El Campo.
Visitation will begin Friday, Sept. 13 starting at 6 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ramiro Jaime officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
