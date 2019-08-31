Alice Marie Anderson, 70, of Wharton, niece of Hazel Anderson Prazak, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 after a sudden illness.
Alice enjoyed music, TV, arts and crafts and going on vacations with her cousins.
Alice is survived by her aunts Hazel Prazak of Wharton and Mary Anderson of Joaquin, and an uncle Thomas Anderson of Huffman.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents Elmer Anderson, Jr. and Pauline Anderson, and sister Dee Christine Anderson, her grandparents Elmer Anderson, Sr. and Velma Dee Anderson, uncles Willie Prazak, Jr., Walter Anderson, David Lloyd Anderson, Monroe Anderson, Larry Anderson, and aunts Dorothy Mader and Mildred Ruth Reeves.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 after 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Wharton with funeral services starting at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Kelly Krone officiating. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery in Porter on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.