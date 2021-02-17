The Rev. Clarence Owens Jr. 82, passed away Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral services are Saturday, Feb. 20 at 12:15 p.m., visitation 10 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church in the Spanish Camp community.

 

