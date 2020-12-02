Zaccaria “Zac” Kenneth Melton, a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020 at the age of 34. He was born Nov. 22, 1986 in Houston to Harold and Patricia Melton.
Zac was what most people would describe as a “character.” From a young age, he loved the outdoors. Whether it was his own backyard or the nearest body of water, Zac could be seen swimming, fishing, working with his Dad, playing baseball and living life to the absolute fullest. He enjoyed spending time with the friends that he considered family and was known as someone who would do anything for anyone.
Zac worked in the oilfield and felt closest to his dad when he was working. He was a skilled craftsman and a “Zac-of-all-trades,” as he was often called to build or fix odds and ends as needed.
One of Zac’s greatest passions, that he shared with his Dad, was his love of music. In 1998, he sang with The National Youth Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City. As Zac grew older, he joined a band with his Dad and they even won the “Wharton’s Got Talent” competition. Zac was often seen playing in his band or just strumming his guitar and writing lyrics with friends. He was happiest with a guitar in his hands. Zac was outgoing, loving, friendly, comical, helpful, generous and never met a stranger. His charisma and overall demeanor was a shining light in so many lives and he will be greatly missed!
Zac is survived by his mother Patricia Melton, his brother Samuel Melton and Monica Cortez, his sister Holly Marie Melton and Charlie Shaw, his grandpa Edward W. Smith, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his dad Harold V. Melton, his grandma Mildred M. Smith, fraternal grandparents Orval and Prebble Melton, and cousin Travis Henrichsen.
The arrangements are pending and under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of prayers, love, support, and generosity shown during this difficult time. We greatly appreciate it.
