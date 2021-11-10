Kathryn Ann Cain, age 84, of Wharton, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on November 8, 2021. She was born in Newgulf, Texas on July 31, 1937 to Ira Thomas “Hatchett” and Vergie Springer Page.
Kathy was raised in Newgulf and graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1955. She was a Drum Major with the Bulldog Marching Band. After high school, Kathy attended Wharton County Junior College. She then met the love of her life, Hurshel, on a blind date over Labor Day weekend. After a whirlwind courtship of three months they were married on December 30, 1955.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked for Texasgulf Sulphur Company as a Secretary in the Administration Department. She retired after 25 years of service.
She loved going on cruises, playing the slots, spending time with her grandchildren and going to watch her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Billye Sue Anderson, sister-in-law, Berta Johns, and brothers-in-law, Sonny Anderson and Chuck Johns.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hurshel Cain of Wharton, her daughters Lana Davis and husband Bill of Tucker, Georgia, and Leslie Coerver and husband Chris of Houston, all who loved her dearly.
Kathy is also survived by her four grandchildren, Stephen and Sara Davis, and Lauren and Ford Coerver.
Services will be held on Friday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. with a private family gravesite service following, with Pastor Dan Fritch officiating.
If desiring, memorials may be made to Iago Federated Church, P.O. Box 576, Boling, TX 77420.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
