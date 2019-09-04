Troy Richard Taylor, 28, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident near Needville. He was born in Wharton on March 6, 1991, a son of Julianna Thetford Taylor and the late Troy Richard Taylor.
Troy was raised in the Needville area and attended school there. Troy worked as a laborer all his life. He enjoyed working on cars, hunting and fishing, helping people in need and spending time with his loved ones.
Troy is survived by his daughter, Neveah Powell of Houston, mother, Julianna Taylor of Richmond, fiancée Marlissa Richards of Needville, grandparents, Peggy and Thomas Hobbins of Pledger, Debbie and Robert Becerra of Boling, brothers, Rory Taylor and Jordan Taylor of Richmond.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
