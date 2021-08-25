Mary Ann Hensley passed away peacefully at the age of 86, at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster on August 19, 2021. She was born November 3, 1934 in Houston, and became a lifelong resident of Wharton. A town she truly loved. For over 30 years she was credit manager at Rugeley and Blasingame Clinic and later retired from Gulf Coast Medical Center. Upon retirement she opened Hensley Medical Claim Service, a business she operated until the age of 83.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Goin of Odessa; her children Debra Wood and husband Robert of Santa Fe, Nancy Hensley of Pearland, and Pat Hensley and wife Patricia of Austin. Grandchildren Sheri Kucera and Melody Love and husband Jimmy. Great-grandchildren Otto Kucera and Swayze Love.
As her request, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plaza Theatre in Wharton. (https://ci.ovationtix.com/35632/store/donations) where she was an Honorary Board Member and supporter of the arts.
Arrangements by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park, 300 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, Texas 77511 281-331-8217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.