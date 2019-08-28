Valentina San Miguel, 79, of Wharton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at a Sugar Land hospital following a sudden illness.
Valentina was born in New Gulf on Feb. 19, 1940, to the late Genaro and Cleotilde Cuellar Robles. She was raised in the New Gulf area and attended school there. On May 30, 1956 she married Jessie San Miguel in Wharton. She enjoyed dancing, arts and crafts, and baking. Valentina was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wharton for many years.
Valentina is survived by her husband, Jessie San Miguel, daughter Brenda Higgins and husband, Michael Edwards of Dickinson, son, Jessie San Miguel, Jr. and wife, Anna Marie of Buda, sister, Isabella Ramirez of Corpus Christi, brother, Adolph Robles and wife, Helen of Victoria, grandchildren, Jason Brock San Miguel, Va’Shan Ian San Miguel and wife, Robin, Roberta Lynne Higgins, Michael Kenneth Newell, II, and Morgan Cirbo, great-grandchildren, Brooke Erin San Miguel, Taylor Ellen San Miguel, and many cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home located at 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, 77488, with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. The memorial Mass will be celebrated by Father Antonio Perez on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
